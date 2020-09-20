Cricket resumed for Indian cricketers after a long break as the pandemic did not allow the cricketers to take to the field or hit the gyms. As expected, some cricketers were seen having a post lockdown waist and that caught the attention of fans and as expected they reacted. Apart from cricket, this attracted fat-shaming by many people on social media on Saturday.

Former India hockey international Viren Rashquina took to Twitter and reacted. He tweeted: “I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can’t think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels.”

I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can’t think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels. Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 19, 2020

Couple of healthy waistlines today….. Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2020

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni made a competitive comeback to cricket after a gap of 437 days and he looked sharp as ever behind the stumps as he managed his troops well to restrict defending champions to 162 for nine in 20 overs.

Chasing 163 to win, CSK won the game by five wickets to get their campaign off to a winning start.