Cricket resumed for Indian cricketers after a long break as the pandemic did not allow the cricketers to take to the field or hit the gyms. As expected, some cricketers were seen having a post lockdown waist and that caught the attention of fans and as expected they reacted. Apart from cricket, this attracted fat-shaming by many people on social media on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Former India hockey international Viren Rashquina took to Twitter and reacted. He tweeted: "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the </span><span class="r-18u37iz">#IPL2020 </span>looking so unfit. I can't think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> looking so unfit. I can't think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels.</p> <p></p> Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) <a href="https://twitter.com/virenrasquinha/status/1307375487132471298?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/SaiKingkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaiKingkohli</a> told u. people like rohit is the reason y cricket ll never be a global sport. Which kid ll want to be like him</p> <p></p> (@__Abhimanyu_S) <a href="https://twitter.com/__Abhimanyu_S/status/1307388139065942016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/raghvendra_950?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@raghvendra_950</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/whynotsagnik?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@whynotsagnik</a> This is exactly what we were discussing.</p> <p></p> Arshi Yasin (@arshi_yasin) <a href="https://twitter.com/arshi_yasin/status/1307381853242847234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Couple of healthy waistlines today.....</p> <p></p> Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1307338618940395523?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Alright skinny mini.....careful of that chocolate mousse &#x1f61c;</p> <p></p> Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) <a href="https://twitter.com/sthalekar93/status/1307341249096155136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, MS Dhoni made a competitive comeback to cricket after a gap of 437 days and he looked sharp as ever behind the stumps as he managed his troops well to restrict defending champions to 162 for nine in 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 163 to win, CSK won the game by five wickets to get their campaign off to a winning start.