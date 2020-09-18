MI vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 IPL Match 1

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Hints and Prediction Dream11 IPL – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MI vs AUS CSK Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history — Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — will be up against each other in the opening match of the 13th edition here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Despite the high-octane clash featuring the two top teams that have a huge fan following, this match, as well as the others, will be played in empty stadiums due to Covid-19 pandemic. Both the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side and Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indian are surely going to miss the crowd support this time around. CSK recently suffered two major jolts as Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons. It will be interesting to see how a charismatic leader like Dhoni, known for calmly handling all types of tense situations, overcomes their absence. The live TV coverage and online streaming of Dream11 IPL MI vs CSK will be available on Star Sports Network and Disney Hotstar app.

TOSS: The toss of first match of Dream11 IPL toss between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST) – September 19, Saturday.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu (VC)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar

MI vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

MI vs CSK Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif.

