Dream11 Team Prediction

MI vs CSK IPL 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 1 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Saturday, September 19:

The wait is finally over as Mumbai Indians get ready to start their title defense against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on September 19. It promises to be a humdinger as both sides have match-winners. CSK does not have a good record against the defending champions, but they have the best spinning outfit in the competition and that could be the gamechanger for them.

CSK would look to avenge the final defeat last year and look to get the campaign off to a good start. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST and the live coverage can be watched on Star Sports Network and can be streamed on Hotstar.

TOSS: The IPL 2020 match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST) – September 19.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MI vs CSK My Dream11 Team

MS Dhoni (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Krunal Pandya, Quinton De Kock, Shane Watson, Francois Du Plessis, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar

Likely 11

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur.

SQUADS

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh, James Pattinson, Mohsin Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan.

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MI Dream11 Team/ CSK Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Dream11 IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.