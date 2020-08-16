Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has probably dropped a big hint on the upcoming IPL 2020 fixtures after former India captain MS Dhoni announced his international retirement on Saturday evening (August 15). Rohit took to Twitter a day after the big announcement and said Dhoni 'See you on 19th at the toss' - the day when IPL 13 starts. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to disclose the fixtures for the upcoming T20 league. <p></p> <p></p>In his tweet, Rohit hails Dhoni as the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket and also praises his vision and his ability to build a team. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit's tweet read: "One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket His impact in &amp; around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket&#x1f44f;His impact in &amp; around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. <p></p> <p></p>See you on 19th at the toss <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> &#x1f44d;&#x1f601; <a href="https://t.co/kR0Lt1QdhG">pic.twitter.com/kR0Lt1QdhG</a></p> <p></p> Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/1294836766910763009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p>