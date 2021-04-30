MI vs CSK Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV Match

MI vs CSK Live Match Streaming Cricket IPL 2021:

After winning back to back five matches in the Indian Premier League 2021, Chennai Super Kings will face their fiercest rivals Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Mumbai beat Rajasthan Royals in their last match from a tough situation to grab the two points as the defending champions are once again looking well balanced. While Chennai have been dominant this season as all of their players are providing valuable contributions to the team. Faf du Plessis has been their top performer so far this season with the bat. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

The excitement of IPL continues as the biggest rivalry of the tournament will reignite with CSK facing MI on Saturday. The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (MI vs CSK) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Live Match Streaming IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Match

When is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 will be played on Saturday, May 1.

What are the timings of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?

The IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live streaming will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match being played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?

The MI vs CSK match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?

The MI vs CSK match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Squads for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jensen, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Nathan Coulter Nile, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mohsin Khan, Jayant Yadav, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma