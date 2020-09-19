MS Dhoni is arguably one of the best when it comes to taking the decision Review System (DRS) in a cricket match. But on Saturday, during the IPL 2020 opener on Saturday against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni made an error in judgment while taking a DRS when Piyush Chawla trapped Saurabh Tiwary in front.

The decision went against him and fans started blaming 2020 as the cursed year and hence it is ‘understandable’.

Here is how fans reacted:

Dhoni losing DRS… Oh it’s 2020… Understandable Dhaval Mehta (@iamdhaval29) September 19, 2020

DHONI GOT DRS WRONG!!! DHONI GOT DRS WRONG!!! DHONI GOT DRS WRONG!!! k h (DM Limit) (@nimkibts) September 19, 2020

I know a lot has happened in 2020, but I’m an optimistic fella, and now that MSD has got a LBW review wrong I am officially terming this year ‘upside down’ 🤓 #Dream11IPL Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 19, 2020

MS Dhoni just made a wrong DRS call. 2020 can’t get any worse. I’ve seen it all now. Ok Bye. #MIvCSK #MI #CSK #IPL2020 Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) September 19, 2020

2020 is so bad that even Dhoni’s DRS was wrong #IPL2020 #MIvCSK #CSK Kishan Raj (@luvumsd) September 19, 2020

During the match, the former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar – who is a part of the commentary panel – while on air said that Dhoni is more popular than Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first. They restricted the defending champions to 162 for nine in 20 overs. MI got off to a steady start but then kept losing wickets and failed to get a partnership going. Lungi Ngidi with three wickets was the pick of the CSK bowlers. Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar picked two wickets apiece, while Faf Du Plessis took three catches during the inning.

CSK needs 29 off 18 balls and Dhoni is in the middle.