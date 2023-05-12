MI Vs GT, IPL 2023: Tilak Varma Set To Make Comeback For Mumbai Indians Against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai will also be thrilled with the return of Tilak Varma. The young batter was out of action in the last two matches due to illness.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be hosting Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Friday. GT will become the first team to qualify for the playoff in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League as a victory over Mumbai Indians will increase their tally to 18 points and ensure their qualification.

The match is extremely crucial for Mumbai as they along with RR, RCB, PBKS, LSG, and SRH are in a neck-to-neck competition in the race to playoffs and a single loss can even cost you a spot in the top four. MI will be enjoying home-field advantage but the Wankhede Stadium will also be excited for the return of Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai will also be thrilled with the return of Tilak Varma. The young batter was out of action in the last two matches due to illness. He missed out on the games against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Tilak has proven himself to be a crucial asset for the Mumbai-based franchise as he has played some crucial knocks in the middle order and supported their falling innings. Tilak Varma has scored 274 runs at a strike rate of 158 so far in the tournament. With Surayakumar Yadava and Ishan Kishan regaining their forms, MI will be a formidable opponent for GT as Tilak will only strengthen their middle order.

The only concern for the five-times champions has been its skipper, Rohit Sharma, who is yet to score an astonishing knock form his bat in the tournament.

MI vs GT Squads Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis