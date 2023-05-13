MI vs GT: Suryakumar Yadav Monster Six Off Mohammed Shami During Maiden IPL Century Leaves Tom Moody Awestruck

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 27 runs to reach the third spot in the points table. Mumbai were on fire in the game, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge and scoring a breathtaking century off just 49 balls. Surya played remarkable shots and helped MI reach a massive score of 218-5.

Suryakumar Yadav's innings was studded with 11 fours and six sixes but there was one shot that left all fans and experts awestruck. During the penultimate over being bowled by Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav sliced the ball over the third man for a six.

Former Australia cricketer and SRH coach Tom Moody was blown away by Surya's brilliant shot and said that he has never seen anything before in cricket, adding that he is surprised that Surya even attempted the shot let alone executed it to perfection.

"That particular ball, I don't think I've ever seen a six hit over third man with a vertical bat. I've seen hit with a horizontal bat, a cut shot going over third man. I've never seen a six hit with a vertical bat off the middle of the bat, I've even seen a thick-edge fly. Never seen it before in my life!" Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

"I've seen nearly 10 million balls bowled in my lifetime in all forms of the game, and I've never seen that before. It was totally mint. It was in his head, and no one else's head, that he was capable of doing that," he further said.