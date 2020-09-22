Andre Russell - who is an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise - gave fans a glimpse of what lies in store this season and it is scary. Russell looks in ominous touch in the nets. In fact, during a training session on Monday, Russell broke a camera with a full-blooded shot as the glass shattered. <p></p> <p></p>The KKR social media post captioned it as 'Oh gosh! That's SMASHED - wait for the last shot. #MuscleRussell warming up to his devastating best!' <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f4a5; Oh gosh! That's SMASHED - wait for the last shot..<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MuscleRussell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MuscleRussell</a> warming up to his devastating best! <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://twitter.com/Russell12A?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Russell12A</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRHaiTaiyaar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRHaiTaiyaar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dream11IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dream11IPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/0NsOHJ2Pja">pic.twitter.com/0NsOHJ2Pja</a></p> <p></p> KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) <a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1308080671487717388?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 21, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><h2>RUSSELL'S ROLE</h2> <p></p>The KKR allrounder would once again be expected to play an important role with the bat and the ball. <p></p> <p></p>In 2019 season, the allrounder was KKR's best performer amassing 504 runs the fifth-highest overall in the tournament - at a staggering average of 56.66 and a mid-numbing strike-rate of 204.81, including four half-centuries. Apart from that, he was also their highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets at a strike rate of under 17. <p></p> <p></p>In all likelihood, he will have to bowl overs and could do a good job on pitches which are assisting spin and are on the slower side with his change of pace and cutters. <p></p> <p></p>With the bat, he will be expected to finish games and give impetus to the innings at the back end. <p></p><h2>KKR vs MI</h2> <p></p>The Knight Riders will play their tournament opener on Wednesday, while MI has already played one match and lost the game by five wickets. While MI will look to get a win to get their campaign going, KKR will look to get off to a winning start. The two teams are well-balanced and are expected to be a competitive match. It could be a high-scoring match.