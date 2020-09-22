Andre Russell – who is an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise – gave fans a glimpse of what lies in store this season and it is scary. Russell looks in ominous touch in the nets. In fact, during a training session on Monday, Russell broke a camera with a full-blooded shot as the glass shattered.

The KKR social media post captioned it as ‘Oh gosh! That’s SMASHED – wait for the last shot. #MuscleRussell warming up to his devastating best!’

RUSSELL’S ROLE

The KKR allrounder would once again be expected to play an important role with the bat and the ball.

In 2019 season, the allrounder was KKR’s best performer amassing 504 runs the fifth-highest overall in the tournament – at a staggering average of 56.66 and a mid-numbing strike-rate of 204.81, including four half-centuries. Apart from that, he was also their highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets at a strike rate of under 17.

In all likelihood, he will have to bowl overs and could do a good job on pitches which are assisting spin and are on the slower side with his change of pace and cutters.

With the bat, he will be expected to finish games and give impetus to the innings at the back end.

KKR vs MI

The Knight Riders will play their tournament opener on Wednesday, while MI has already played one match and lost the game by five wickets. While MI will look to get a win to get their campaign going, KKR will look to get off to a winning start. The two teams are well-balanced and are expected to be a competitive match. It could be a high-scoring match.