MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Sara Tendulkar's Priceless Reaction As Arjun Makes His IPL Debut | Watch

Sara Tendulkar's priceless Reaction is going viral as his brother Arjun Tendulkar comes to bowl the first over for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated: April 16, 2023 4:06 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Sara Tendulkar applauds and cheers as his brother and Sachin Tenduklar's son Arjun makes his IPL debut.

Arjun Tendulkar has made his long-awaited IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders today at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. He opened the charge for bowling for Mumbai Indians and conceded five runs in his first over.

As Arjun made his IPL debut, he and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar became the first father-son duo to play in IPL. Sachin played for Mumbai Indians in IPL, and Arjun is representing MI too.

The Wankhede Stadium is going all blue today as 19000 underprivileged girls are present to support and cheer for the Mumbai Indians as they unleash their new sports initiative, "sports for women".

Before the match, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also leads MI Women in Women's Premier League, showed up at the toss time and showered her support for MI's "Sports for Women" initiative.

MI vs KKR Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

 

