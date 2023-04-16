MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Sara Tendulkar's Priceless Reaction As Arjun Makes His IPL Debut | Watch
Sara Tendulkar's priceless Reaction is going viral as his brother Arjun Tendulkar comes to bowl the first over for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
New Delhi: Sara Tendulkar applauds and cheers as his brother and Sachin Tenduklar's son Arjun makes his IPL debut.
Arjun Tendulkar opens the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians and he has his family members by his side #SaraTendulkar #ArjunTendulkar #MIvsKKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/L8SDzoqv3E
SPORTSBUZZINFO
Arjun Tendulkar has made his long-awaited IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders today at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. He opened the charge for bowling for Mumbai Indians and conceded five runs in his first over.
Arjun receiving his debut ? from Skipper Ro - ro lo, sab! ??#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MumbaiMeriJaan #ESADay #MIvKKRpic.twitter.com/D4xmze04N1
Mumbai Indians
As Arjun made his IPL debut, he and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar became the first father-son duo to play in IPL. Sachin played for Mumbai Indians in IPL, and Arjun is representing MI too.
???? ?!! ?
?????? ????????? and ????? ????????? are the first father-son pair to play in IPL. ?#OneFamily #ESADay #MIvKKR #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @ril_foundation @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/AnL3L7Q0K7
Mumbai Indians
The Wankhede Stadium is going all blue today as 19000 underprivileged girls are present to support and cheer for the Mumbai Indians as they unleash their new sports initiative, "sports for women".
Ganpati Bappa Morya, match !
Send us your videos & stand a chance to feature on our matchday coverage! ?#OneFamily #MIvKKR #ESADay #MumbaiMeriJaan #IPL2023 #TATAIPL MI TV pic.twitter.com/jISN4259eO
Mumbai Indians
Before the match, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who also leads MI Women in Women's Premier League, showed up at the toss time and showered her support for MI's "Sports for Women" initiative.
Harman ? Surya ? #ESADay magic ?#OneFamily #MIvKKR #ESADay #MumbaiMeriJaan #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @ril_foundation @ImHarmanpreet @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/4MbTEU2hcm
Mumbai Indians
MI vs KKR Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith
