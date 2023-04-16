MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Sara Tendulkar's Priceless Reaction As Arjun Makes His IPL Debut | Watch

Sara Tendulkar's priceless Reaction is going viral as his brother Arjun Tendulkar comes to bowl the first over for Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

New Delhi: Sara Tendulkar applauds and cheers as his brother and Sachin Tenduklar's son Arjun makes his IPL debut. Arjun Tendulkar opens the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians and he has his family members by his side #SaraTendulkar #ArjunTendulkar #MIvsKKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/L8SDzoqv3E SPORTSBUZZINFO (@Sportsbuzinfo) April 16, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar has made his long-awaited IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders today at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. He opened the charge for bowling for Mumbai Indians and conceded five runs in his first over. Arjun receiving his debut ? from Skipper Ro - ro lo, sab! ??#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MumbaiMeriJaan #ESADay #MIvKKRpic.twitter.com/D4xmze04N1 Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2023

As Arjun made his IPL debut, he and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar became the first father-son duo to play in IPL. Sachin played for Mumbai Indians in IPL, and Arjun is representing MI too. ???? ?!! ? ?????? ????????? and ????? ????????? are the first father-son pair to play in IPL. ?#OneFamily #ESADay #MIvKKR #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @ril_foundation @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/AnL3L7Q0K7 Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2023

The Wankhede Stadium is going all blue today as 19000 underprivileged girls are present to support and cheer for the Mumbai Indians as they unleash their new sports initiative, "sports for women". Ganpati Bappa Morya, match ! Send us your videos & stand a chance to feature on our matchday coverage! ?#OneFamily #MIvKKR #ESADay #MumbaiMeriJaan #IPL2023 #TATAIPL MI TV pic.twitter.com/jISN4259eO Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 16, 2023