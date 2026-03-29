add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
×

MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match No. 2 Live: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live scorecard and updates

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - March 29, 2026 7:34 PM IST

MI VS KKR
MI VS KKR

Related articles

Allah Ghazanfar IPL debut

Who is Allah Ghazanfar? MI’s young mystery spinner for IPL 2026

Virat Kohli

Ashwin in awe of King Kohli’s intensity after RCB win

Manish Pandey IPL 19th season

First Indian IPL century to 19th Season: Pandey’s emotional journey

MI VS KKR

MI vs KKR head-to-head, most runs, wickets & predicted XI

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
The match begins!

Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen have come out to continue the innings for KKR. Trent Boult is ready with the bowl.

Both teams playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact subs: Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Impact subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the IPL 2026 match no.2 between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

Tags:

Latest news

allah-ghazanfar-ipl-debut

Who is Allah Ghazanfar? MI’s young mystery spinner for IPL 2026

By Srijal Upadhyay
mi-vs-kkr-5

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No. 2: Live scorecard & updates

By Srijal Upadhyay
virat-kohli-39-3

Ashwin in awe of King Kohli’s intensity after RCB win

By Press Trust of India
manish-pandey-ipl-19th-season

First Indian IPL century to 19th Season: Pandey’s emotional journey

By Srijal Upadhyay
mi-vs-kkr-5

MI vs KKR head-to-head, most runs, wickets & predicted XI

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

sarfaraz-ahmed-records

Sarfaraz Ahmed retires: From ICC Champions Trophy glory to Pakistan captaincy milestones and Test record

bangladesh-seal-odi-series-win-over-pakistan-1

Salman Agha’s century in vain as Tanzid and Taskin power Bangladesh to series win over Pakistan

abrar-ahmed-and-kavya-maran

Bad news for Kavya Maran's team: Sunrisers Leeds offical account suspended after Abrar Ahmed signing

virat-kohli-36-2

Virat Kohli leads elite list of 5 players with 100+ catches in IPL history

Photos More in photos

josh-hazlewood-and-pat-cummins

Big blow before IPL 2026! 12 stars set to miss matches

top-five-players-with-the-highest-individual-score-in-ipl-history

Top five batters with the highest individual scores in IPL history

top-5-ipl-stars-without-a-purple-cap-1

Five IPL stars who never won Purple Cap, No. 5 will shock you

sarfaraz-ahmed-records

Sarfaraz Ahmed records that make him unique in cricket history

virat-kohli-36-2

Virat to Rohit: IPL's best fielders with 100+ catches

india-vs-new-zealand-t20-head-to-head-record

Top 5 player battles in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final