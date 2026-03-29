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MI vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match No. 2 Live: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live scorecard and updates
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen have come out to continue the innings for KKR. Trent Boult is ready with the bowl.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact subs: Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Tejasvi Dahiya
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians Impact subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar