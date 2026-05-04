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MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Preview: Mumbai Indians fight for survival as struggling Lucknow Super Giants battle to stay alive at Wankhede

MI vs LSG IPL 2026 preview: Mumbai Indians on the Brink, Can LSG Capitalise at Wankhede? Check pitch report, key players and head-to-head record.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 04, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Published On May 04, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 04, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

MI vs LSG IPL 2026 preview

MI vs LSG IPL 2026 preview

MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Preview: Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in an unfamiliar and uncomfortable position this season, with both teams languishing at the bottom of the points table. While it’s too early to officially label this clash a “Spoon Bowl” – a term used for contests between the last-placed sides – the reality isn’t far off. With playoff hopes fading fast, this game could well decide which team keeps its campaign alive and which one drifts further out of contention.

Mumbai Indians on the brink

This drop is worrying for a franchise with such a good history. There are several World Cup winners and experienced international stars on the team, but they haven’t been able to win. Constantly changing things has been a big problem. MI has already used 23 players in just nine games, which shows that they don’t have clear combinations or players who are settled.

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For a franchise with such pedigree, this dip is alarming. The squad boasts multiple World Cup winners and experienced international stars, yet results haven’t followed. A big reason has been constant chopping and changing – MI have already used 23 players in just nine games, highlighting a lack of settled combinations and clarity.

Suryakumar’s struggles add to MI’s worries

One of the biggest concerns has been the form of Suryakumar Yadav. After finishing among the top performers last season, he has struggled to make an impact this year. With 183 runs at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 144, his numbers fall well below expectations.

He may deny it, but the time may have come for the India T20I skipper to accept that he is not just out of runs, but also out of form.

LSG struggle to stay alive

Lucknow Super Giants are not in a much better position. Though they still have a mathematical chance, their performances haven’t inspired confidence. They haven’t played since April 26, and it remains to be seen whether the break helps them reset.

In a season dominated by big scores, their batting hasn’t clicked. Their top performers – Mitchell Marsh (212 runs) and Aiden Markram (193 runs) – haven’t been able to match the output of the league’s leading run-scorers.

That inconsistency reflects in the overall campaign. Big-money signings like Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran have not delivered as expected, with averages of 27 and 10 respectively. The team’s batting unit clearly needs a rethink, and changes could be on the horizon in the next auction.

Head-to-head record

Lucknow Super Giants have enjoyed the upper hand in this rivalry so far, leading 6-2 overall. Even at the Wankhede, they have won two out of three matches against Mumbai, making them a tricky opponent despite their current struggles.

Match details

  • Match: MI vs LSG, IPL 2026
  • Date: May 4
  • Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch report: Runs expected at Wankhede

The Wankhede surface, known for assisting batters, is expected to produce a high-scoring game. Unlike the slower conditions seen in Chennai, the red-soil pitch in Mumbai should allow stroke play.

If Mumbai bat first, they have a strong chance to post a big total. The bigger question is whether Lucknow have the firepower to chase it down.

Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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