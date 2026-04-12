MI vs RCB IPL 2026: All eyes on Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma, head-to-head records inside

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 promises fireworks as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma face each other at Wankhede. Rohit leads Mumbai Indians while Virat stars for RCB in this high-voltage clash. Full records and preview inside.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma head-to-head records

Mumbai: Sunday evening in IPL 2026 is set to be highly exciting as two big matches take place. The highlight clash will see Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 7:30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium.

The match carries extra excitement because two of India’s biggest modern stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be facing each other in their respective team colours. Rohit, who has retired from international T20 cricket, will lead Mumbai Indians, while Virat will be the key man for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Fans are eagerly waiting to see both players in action together and against each other.

Rohit Sharma’s record against RCB

Rohit Sharma has faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru 34 times in the IPL between 2008 and 2025 while playing for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. In 33 innings, he remained not out twice and scored a total of 848 runs at an average of 27.35 and a strike rate of 136.99. He has hit 7 half-centuries against RCB, along with 38 sixes and 78 fours.

In the all-time list of highest run-scorers against RCB, Rohit stands third behind David Warner (985 runs in 24 matches) and MS Dhoni (917 runs in 39 matches). In IPL 2026, Rohit has scored 118 runs in three matches, including one half-century.

Virat Kohli’s record against Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli has played 36 matches against Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2025. In 35 innings, he remained not out four times and scored 980 runs at an average of 31.61 and a strike rate of 129.11. He has hit 6 half-centuries against MI, with his highest score being an unbeaten 92. Kohli has smashed 36 sixes and 84 fours against Mumbai Indians.

In the all-time list of highest run-scorers against MI, Virat Kohli sits at the top. KL Rahul is second with 977 runs (including 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries in 21 matches), while Shikhar Dhawan is third with 901 runs in 28 matches.

In IPL 2026, Virat has scored 129 runs in three matches, including one half-century. RCB are currently third on the points table with two wins from three games, while Mumbai Indians sit eighth with one win from three matches.

A highly anticipated clash between MI vs RCB

Wankhede Stadium is known for high-scoring games, and fans can expect another run-fest on Sunday evening. Mumbai Indians will look to register a strong win on their home ground to improve their position on the points table. Despite a disappointing start to the season, MI have a powerful squad on paper. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will be the key batters to watch for Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the better-performing teams this season. Although they lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, the side looks balanced in both batting and bowling. With two wins from three matches, RCB are placed third on the points table. Virat Kohli has been in good touch, and MI fans will be cautious of another explosive knock from him.

MI and RCB have faced each other 34 times in IPL history, with Mumbai Indians winning 19 matches and RCB winning 15.

The stage is set for a mouthwatering contest between two of Indian cricket’s most popular teams. Fans will be hoping for a high-scoring, entertaining clash between Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru.