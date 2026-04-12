×

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Live: Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live scorecard and updates

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Live: Get the updates as Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - April 12, 2026 7:15 PM IST

MI vs RCB Live
MI vs RCB Live

Related articles

Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler power GT beat LSG by 7 wickets

Prasidh, Gill & Buttler power GT beat LSG by 7 wickets

Nitish rana

Controversy in Chennai: Nitish Rana fined after clash with Umpire

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma head-to-head records

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: Virat vs Rohit, head-to-head records

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Romi Bhinder dugout viral video

Rajasthan Royals in trouble as breach IPL protocol, video viral

Tags:

Latest news

prasidh-krishna-shubman-gill-and-jos-buttler

Prasidh, Gill & Buttler power GT beat LSG by 7 wickets

By Press Trust of India
mi-vs-rcb-live

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: Rohit vs Virat live scorecard & updates

By Srijal Upadhyay
nitish-rana-13

Controversy in Chennai: Nitish Rana fined after clash with Umpire

By Srijal Upadhyay
virat-kohli-and-rohit-sharma-9-2

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: Virat vs Rohit, head-to-head records

By Srijal Upadhyay
vaibhav-sooryavanshi-and-romi-bhinder

Rajasthan Royals in trouble as breach IPL protocol, video viral

By Srijal Upadhyay

trending this week

cameron-green-6-2

'Huge Expectations…': Australia backs Cameron Green amid IPL 2026 fitness concerns

ravindra-jadeja-kisses-csk-logo-on-khaleel-ahmeds-jersey

'Jaddu’s love for CSK': Ravindra Jadeja’s heartwarming gesture goes viral after match

rohit-sharma-breaks-david-warner-ipl-record

Rohit Sharma creates IPL history: Breaks Warner’s record to become highest run-scorer

virat-kohli-39-3

'Virat Kohli still…': Ashwin heaps praise on King Kohli’s unmatched energy in IPL 2026

Photos More in photos

virat-kohli-records-4

Virat Kohli eyes huge milestone as RR face RCB in Guwahati

indian-cricket-league

ICL: The rebel league that paved the way for IPL

josh-hazlewood-and-pat-cummins

Big blow before IPL 2026! 12 stars set to miss matches

top-five-players-with-the-highest-individual-score-in-ipl-history

Top five batters with the highest individual scores in IPL history

top-5-ipl-stars-without-a-purple-cap-1

Five IPL stars who never won Purple Cap, No. 5 will shock you

sarfaraz-ahmed-records

Sarfaraz Ahmed records that make him unique in cricket history