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MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Live: Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live scorecard and updates
MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Live: Get the updates as Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.