MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial Wankhede clash

Mumbai Indians still have their fate in their own hands after the halfway stage of IPL 2026. With seven matches left and 14 points still available, they technically remain in contention for a playoff spot – even a top-two finish, at least on paper.

But reality is different. Their campaign has been inconsistent, and they now face a must-win situation starting with their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

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A season of ups and downs for Mumbai Indians

Batting and bowling both struggling

The numbers tell the story:

Lowest total runs among teams (1173)

Lowest Powerplay score (366)

Only 33 wickets taken so far

Even more worrying is the form of their batters. Tilak Varma, their top scorer, is placed as low as 31st in the overall batting charts.

Suryakumar Yadav has managed just 157 runs in seven matches – a big drop from last season when he averaged over 65.

Hardik Pandya and Sherfane Rutherford have also struggled to make an impact.

Jasprit Bumrah remains the key bowler, while others have struggled to deliver consistently.

SRH come in with strong momentum

Batting unit among the best this season

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent sides this season.

Total runs: 1598 (425 more than MI)

Three batters in top 10

More fifties, sixes, and better average

Key players like:

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Heinrich Klaasen

Nitish Kumar Reddy

The only concern remains the form of Travis Head, who hasn’t been at his best.

Bowling attack looks more balanced now

SRH’s bowling, once considered their weak point, has improved significantly.

With the return of Pat Cummins and the emergence of young pacers like Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, they now have a strong and balanced attack.

This could trouble MI’s out-of-form batting lineup.

Head-to-head and venue record

History slightly favours SRH

Overall record: MI 15 – 19 SRH

At Wankhede: MI have won 7 of last 9 matches

Since 2023: MI lead 5-1

However, MI have struggled at home this season, losing three of their four matches at the venue.

Match details

Match: MI vs SRH, IPL 2026

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 Date: April 29

April 29 Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Venue: Wankhede Stadium

Probable Playing XII

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Pat Cummins (c), Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain