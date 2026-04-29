IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial Wankhede clash

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial Wankhede clash

Mumbai Indians are running out of time in IPL 2026. Can they stop the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede? Full match preview inside.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 29, 2026, 03:07 PM IST

Published On Apr 29, 2026, 03:07 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 29, 2026, 03:07 PM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview

Mumbai Indians still have their fate in their own hands after the halfway stage of IPL 2026. With seven matches left and 14 points still available, they technically remain in contention for a playoff spot – even a top-two finish, at least on paper.

But reality is different. Their campaign has been inconsistent, and they now face a must-win situation starting with their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

A season of ups and downs for Mumbai Indians

Batting and bowling both struggling

The numbers tell the story:

  • Lowest total runs among teams (1173)
  • Lowest Powerplay score (366)
  • Only 33 wickets taken so far

Even more worrying is the form of their batters. Tilak Varma, their top scorer, is placed as low as 31st in the overall batting charts.

Suryakumar Yadav has managed just 157 runs in seven matches – a big drop from last season when he averaged over 65.

Hardik Pandya and Sherfane Rutherford have also struggled to make an impact.

Jasprit Bumrah remains the key bowler, while others have struggled to deliver consistently.

SRH come in with strong momentum

Batting unit among the best this season

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent sides this season.

  • Total runs: 1598 (425 more than MI)
  • Three batters in top 10
  • More fifties, sixes, and better average

Key players like:

  • Abhishek Sharma
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Heinrich Klaasen
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy

The only concern remains the form of Travis Head, who hasn’t been at his best.

Bowling attack looks more balanced now

SRH’s bowling, once considered their weak point, has improved significantly.

With the return of Pat Cummins and the emergence of young pacers like Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, they now have a strong and balanced attack.

This could trouble MI’s out-of-form batting lineup.

Head-to-head and venue record

History slightly favours SRH

  • Overall record: MI 15 – 19 SRH
  • At Wankhede: MI have won 7 of last 9 matches
  • Since 2023: MI lead 5-1

However, MI have struggled at home this season, losing three of their four matches at the venue.

Match details

  • Match: MI vs SRH, IPL 2026
  • Date: April 29
  • Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium

Probable Playing XII

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Pat Cummins (c), Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

‘Best seat in the house’: Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoys Sooryavanshi show as RR stay dominant in IPL 2026

‘Best seat in the house’: Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoys Sooryavanshi show as RR stay dominant in IPL 2026
‘I think Yuvi paaji…’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh’s mentorship shaped his mindset during IPL 2026

‘I think Yuvi paaji…’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh’s mentorship shaped his mindset during IPL 2026
Big update on Rohit Sharma’s availability ahead of MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2026

Big update on Rohit Sharma’s availability ahead of MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2026
Iyer admits ‘execution failed’ as Ferreira, Dubey stun PBKS to first IPL 2026 defeat

Iyer admits ‘execution failed’ as Ferreira, Dubey stun PBKS to first IPL 2026 defeat

Latest News

Jaiswal enjoys 'best seat' as Sooryavanshi shines

Abhishek credits Yuvraj, Travis Head for fearless batting

IPL 2026: Big update on Rohit's return before MI vs SRH clash

Iyer admits ‘execution failed’ after PBKS' first IPL 2026 defeat

WATCH: Riyan Parag caught vaping during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash

IPL 2026: Ferreira stars as RR chase 223 to hand PBKS first defeat

Editor's Pick

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial Wankhede clash

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial Wankhede clash
‘I think Yuvi paaji…’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh’s mentorship shaped his mindset during IPL 2026

‘I think Yuvi paaji…’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh’s mentorship shaped his mindset during IPL 2026
Big update on Rohit Sharma’s availability ahead of MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2026

Big update on Rohit Sharma’s availability ahead of MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2026
WATCH: Riyan Parag vaping row erupts after dressing room video goes viral during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash

WATCH: Riyan Parag vaping row erupts after dressing room video goes viral during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash
Sachin Tendulkar 53rd birthday: Wishes pour in for ‘God of Cricket’ from all over the World

Sachin Tendulkar 53rd birthday: Wishes pour in for ‘God of Cricket’ from all over the World
KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026

KKR’s vice-captain Rinku Singh reveals mindset behind match-winning knock vs RR in IPL 2026