MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial Wankhede clash

Mumbai Indians are running out of time in IPL 2026. Can they stop the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede? Full match preview inside.
Published On Apr 29, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
Last UpdatedApr 29, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview
Mumbai Indians still have their fate in their own hands after the halfway stage of IPL 2026. With seven matches left and 14 points still available, they technically remain in contention for a playoff spot – even a top-two finish, at least on paper.
But reality is different. Their campaign has been inconsistent, and they now face a must-win situation starting with their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Batting and bowling both struggling
The numbers tell the story:
Even more worrying is the form of their batters. Tilak Varma, their top scorer, is placed as low as 31st in the overall batting charts.
Suryakumar Yadav has managed just 157 runs in seven matches – a big drop from last season when he averaged over 65.
Hardik Pandya and Sherfane Rutherford have also struggled to make an impact.
Jasprit Bumrah remains the key bowler, while others have struggled to deliver consistently.
Batting unit among the best this season
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent sides this season.
Key players like:
The only concern remains the form of Travis Head, who hasn’t been at his best.
SRH’s bowling, once considered their weak point, has improved significantly.
With the return of Pat Cummins and the emergence of young pacers like Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, they now have a strong and balanced attack.
This could trouble MI’s out-of-form batting lineup.
History slightly favours SRH
However, MI have struggled at home this season, losing three of their four matches at the venue.
Match details
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Pat Cummins (c), Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain