MI vs SRH: What Will Happen If Mumbai Indians Lose To Sunrisers Hyderabad At Wankhede?

MI vs SRH: If Mumbai Indians lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians will be knocked out of the tournament due to an inferior run rate to RCB and RR.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game of IPL 2023 on May 21. Mumbai Indians currently have 14 points to their name and a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad will take them to 16. With Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants already qualifying for the playoffs, only one spot is up for grabs for which RCB, MI and RR are in contention.

How Can MI Qualify For IPL Playoffs? RCB has a better run rate than Mumbai Indians at 0.18 while MI has a run rate of -0.12 which means that Mumbai Indians will need a big win against SRH to pip RCB in the top 4. MI's best chance to qualify for the playoffs will be to beat SRH and hope that defending Champions GT beat RCB. This will push MI in top 4 with 16 points and RCB will be knocked out of the tournament with 14 points.

Can MI Qualify If They Lose To SRH? If MI lose to SRH, Mumbai Indians won't make it to the playoffs, even if RCB lose their last game against GT. The reason is MI has an inferior run-rate to Rajasthan Royals and a defeat against SRH will further dent it. So, even if RCB lose their last game, it will be a battle between RR and RCB for a place in Eliminator. However, Mumbai Indians have been fantastic at home and will back themselves to beat SRH, who have performed miserably in the tournament.

MI vs SRH Match 69 Wankhede Stadium Playing 11s MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera/Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya