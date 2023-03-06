MIW vs RCBW Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Fantasy Tips For Women's Premier League Match 4 At DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Fantasy Tips For Women's Premier League Match 4 At DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Updated: March 6, 2023 2:29 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
TOSS: The match toss between MI-W vs RCB-W will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 7, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

MI-W vs RCB-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Divine, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smiti Mandhana (VC)

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver (C), Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Issy Wong

MI-W vs RCB-W Probable XI

Mumbai Indians:Yastika Bhatia, S Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, H Kaur(C), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, AC Kerr, P Vastrakar, HY Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Issy wong

Royal Challengers Bangalore:S Mandhana(C), DD Kasat, HC Knight, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt

