MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Fantasy Tips For Women's Premier League Match 4 At DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
MIW vs RCBW Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Fantasy Tips For Women's Premier League Match 4 At DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
My Dream11 Team MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction MI-W vs RCB-W 2023: Best players list of MI-W vs RCB-W, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between MI-W vs RCB-W will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: March 7, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
MI-W vs RCB-W My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh
Batters: Sophie Divine, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smiti Mandhana (VC)
All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver (C), Amelia Kerr
Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Issy Wong
MI-W vs RCB-W Probable XI
Mumbai Indians:Yastika Bhatia, S Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, H Kaur(C), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, AC Kerr, P Vastrakar, HY Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Issy wong
Royal Challengers Bangalore:S Mandhana(C), DD Kasat, HC Knight, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Argentina Vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score - Match 10 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Cayman Islands beat Argentina by 3 wickets
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
05 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
Bahamas Vs Bermuda Live Cricket Score - Match 9 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Bermuda beat Bahamas by 9 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS