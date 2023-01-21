Michael Clarke May Lose BCCI's Commentary Contract for India-Australia Test Series After Being Slapped by GF

"It's like a scene from Housos" Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, as well as his former partner Pip Edwards, have released statements after a video showing Clarke being slapped by his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough at a Noosa park was released. #Sunriseon7 @mrpford pic.twitter.com/YrqC9EqRJV Sunrise (@sunriseon7) January 18, 2023

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke could lose out a lucrative commentary deal for the upcoming India-Australia Test series in India which starts next month after a video of his fight with girlfriend went viral on social media platforms. The former batter, who led Australia to ODI World Cup win in 2015 was involved in a heated argument with his girlfriend Jade Yarbrough during their holiday in Noosa, Queensland recently. And during that trip, Clarke was seen being slapped by Yarbrough, who accuses him of cheating in a relationship having an affair with his ex-girlfriend, high-profile fashion designer, Pip Edwards, which he continues to deny. In the video that has gone viral on the social media, Clarke can be heard denying the allegations."You want to send her to India with you?' Yarbrough yells in the video. "I have seen the texts. 'You're the love of my life Pip, come with me to India'," she adds before slapping Clarke across his face even as the 41-year-old pleads innocence. Clarke was accompanied by Yarbrough, her sister Jasmine and her husband and media personality Karl Stefanovic. The video was published by The Daily Telegraph. The video now seems to have put Clarke in hot waters as BCCI is now reportedly planning to axe him from the commentary panel, which he was supposed to be part of. The former right-handed batter has had already lost a potential deal with a skincare brand and BCCI pulls the plug on Clarke, he will face losses of several Australian Dollars. Clarke, who has represented Australia in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is, scoring 8643, 7981 and 488 runs respectively, has issued an apology for his behaviour. "I'm absolutely gutted I've put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable. I own this fully and am the only one at fault," Clarke told The Daily Telegraph. It is not the first time that Michael Clarke's personal life has grabbed the headlines. He was married to Kyly Clarke for seven years before the couple separated in 2019. After his divorce, Clarke was in a relationship with Edwards till December 2021.