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Michael Clarke reveals terrifying road accident after IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has revealed he was involved in a serious road accident after the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Clarke escaped with minor injuries and later thanked the BCCI for their support during the ordeal.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 05, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

Published On Jun 05, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 05, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

Michael Clarke road accident

Michael Clarke road accident

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke revealed that he was involved in a serious road accident when he was heading to the airport after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final in Ahmedabad. He described it as a “frightening experience” but was able to escape with a few bruises.

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Clarke, who was part of the commentary panel for the recently concluded IPL 2026, revealed he was travelling as a passenger in the vehicle when it collided with a semi-trailer, leaving the front half of the car wedged underneath the truck.

Interesting trip home, to say the least. Let me start by saying thank God for good people in India. That’s why I made it home safely,” Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Former Australia captain recalls terrifying moment

I was asleep. I fell asleep after the game, travelling. Obviously, I wasn’t driving. Then I woke up to virtually the front half of the car being under a truck. The driver explained to me that the brake lights on the truck weren’t working. So my driver had hit the truck up the backside. Again, it was a big semi-trailer, and our car had gone underneath,” Clarke revealed. “The car’s certainly written off,” he added.

While the former Australian captain escaped with some bruises, he feared that the driver suffered a broken leg. “I got away with some bruises, but I definitely think he had a little break in his leg. I was really concerned because he was so scared. It wasn’t his car; he works for the company,” Clarke added.

BCCI officials provide support after accident

The former World Cup-winning skipper further expressed his gratitude to the BCCI officials, who consistently checked on both him and his injured driver following the accident.

Everyone at the BCCI, everybody there, they’ve been checking in on him, and they’ve been checking in on me. They’ve been unreal. So I’m very grateful for that. It was a complete accident. These things happen all the time, but for me it was more the shock because I was fast asleep and then woke up to see myself so close to being underneath a truck,” he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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