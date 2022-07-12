‘Michael Just Let Me Get My Ducks In A Row’- Ex-cricketers React To India’s 10-wicket Victory Over England In First ODI

London: Former Indian cricketers expressed their joy on Twitter after Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating display of fast bowling to register his career-best six-wicket haul to set up India’s 10-wicket hammering of England in the first ODI here on Tuesday. Bumrah ended with envious figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs as India skittled out England for 110, their lowest against the visitors, after opting to bowl in overcast conditions. Skipper Rohit Sharma (76 not out off 58) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out off 54), then, steered India home with an unbeaten 114-run stand-off in 18.4 overs.

As always, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer got involved in a Twitter banter with Michael Vaughan. The former England captain invited Wasim Jaffer for a cup of tea to which he replied, “Haha sure Michael, just let me get my ducks in a row first #ENGvIND”

Haha sure Michael, just let me get my ducks in a row first ? #ENGvIND https://t.co/neJz6JHpl0 Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar praised Jasprit Bumrah become the first Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England. Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “The Oval pitch has great bounce but Indian bowlers bowled the right lengths & that made all the difference. A great bowling performance by India’s pace attack especially Bumrah who was just phenomenal.”

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar praised Jasprit Bumrah become the first Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England. Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "The Oval pitch has great bounce but Indian bowlers bowled the right lengths & that made all the difference. A great bowling performance by India's pace attack especially Bumrah who was just phenomenal."

India will play the second match of the series against England at the famous Lords.

One day cricket or Test cricket, no better pair in world cricket. Bumrah and Shami are a class apart.

Rohit Sharma and the pull shot. The love story continues…..