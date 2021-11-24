<strong>London, Nov 24: </strong>BBC has announced on Friday that former England captain Michael Vaughan has been removed from the BBC coverage panel for the upcoming Ashes series between Australia and England. <p></p> <p></p>The decision came after the Englishman was involved in the racism controversy involving former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq. <p></p> <p></p>"While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment," the BBC said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest." <p></p> <p></p>Vaughan has "categorically" denied making the remark and claimed his reputation is being "trashed unfairly". <p></p> <p></p>Responding to the BBC's decision, Vaughan said he is "very disappointed not to be commentating for TMS on the Ashes and will miss working with great colleagues and friends". <p></p> <p></p>He added that he is "looking forward to being behind the mic for @foxcricket in Australia". <p></p> <p></p>"The issues facing cricket are bigger than any individual case and I want to be part of the solution, listening, educating myself, and helping to make it a more welcoming sport for all," Vaughan said on Instagram. <p></p> <p></p>The 47-year-old, who was stood down from his BBC Radio 5 Live show earlier in November, will also not be involved in the BBC's "wider coverage of the sport at the moment". <p></p> <p></p>Vaughan has repeatedly denied the allegation made against him. England will play five Tests against Australia, with the first starting on 8 December in Brisbane. He joined the BBC's Test Match Special radio team in 2009. <p></p> <p></p>Vaughan wrote in his Daily Telegraph column that he "totally denies" making the comment. <p></p> <p></p>In a statement made earlier in November, Vaughan said, "I categorically deny saying the words attributed to me by Azeem Rafiq and want to re-state this publicly because the 'you lot' comment simply never happened. <p></p> <p></p>"It is extremely upsetting that this completely false accusation has been made against me by a former team-mate, apparently supported by two other players."