London: Once Virat Kohli and the team management dropped Ravichandran Ashwin from the fourth Test, former English captain Michael Vaughan slammed the India skipper. But now, Vaughan feels Kohli may just have the last laugh after Ravindra Jadeja was promoted in the order at the Oval. Jadeja came in at No 5 instead of Ajinkya Rahane and while that raised a few eyebrows, Jadeja remained unbeaten and helped India avert any more casualties at the end of Day 3.

Vaughan feels India has not missed Ashwin as Jadeja chipped in with two wickets as well.

“It’s well documented that many feel that Ashwin should have played. They haven’t gone with Ashwin but you know what, this Indian side, they are well on top of this Test match, they have made a couple of tweaky changes in the batting lineup, with Jadeja batting at No. 5. Jadeja also got the 2 wickets and Virat will be thinking: ‘I might have the last laugh here. I may, on Monday night, be able to say to all that I was right’. But I’ll tell him if you play Ashwin and win it, you’ll probably win sooner because he’s that good,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Earlier, Vaughan termed the non-selection of Ashwin in the Indian lineup as “madness”.

His tweet read: “The non-selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be the greatest NON-selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness …”

With India’s lead swelling, Vaughan reckons 250 will not be easy, while 300 would be a little too much. He also feels India are in the box seat in the Test.

“Over 250 is not going to be easy for England, over 300 will be too many. India are right in the box seat,” he added.