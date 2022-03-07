London: Former England captain Michael Vaughan paid tribute to legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne with a throwback dismissal video through social media site Instagram.

Warne, considered one of the greatest leg-spinners of all time, passed away of a suspected heart-attack while he was vacationing on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand on Friday.

Amidst an outpouring of tributes for 52-year-old Warne, Vaughan posted a video on Instagram where the duo were playing the game for fun at late in night.

“The King doing what he did better than anyone .. !! If this was your last wicket it’s a privilege .. even with an Orange at 145am after 8 hrs drinking. Your voice and general banter wherever we were, we are all going to miss hugely… Love ya, King (two heartbreaks),” Vaughan captioned the reels post.

In the video, Warne can be seen bowling leg-spin with an orange in hand and still dismissing Vaughan through the gate. After being foxed by Warne, Vaughan was totally shocked after the orange went through his defence and hit the makeshift wicket.

Reacting to Vaughan’s video, former England fast bowler Darren Gough wrote, “Im devastated pal (sad emoji).”

Earlier, on Friday, Warne, who picked 293 wickets in ODIs and 708 wickets in Tests, died of a suspected heart attack, at the age of 52 while on a vacation at a villa in the Koh Samui Island on Friday. It was the second major devastating news in 24 hours for the cricketing world after wicketkeeping great Rod Marsh died after having suffered a major heart attack last week.

Incidentally, Warne had condoled Marsh’s demise in a tweet on Friday morning. “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate,” he had posted.