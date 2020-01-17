Ahead of the second ODI between India and Australia, former English skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday pointed out the problem the Virat Kohli-led outfit has been facing. He believes India lacks power in their engine room in ODIs and hence, have not been able to do justice to their potential in the format.

His recent tweet read, “Interested to see how #India responds in the 2nd ODI. If they are honest they will accept the last 2 World Cups they have underachieved !! They lack power for me in the engine room, the middle order, they have 3 yrs to make sure they can keep up the tradition of the hosts winning.”

After the humiliation by 10 wickets at Mumbai, hosts India will look to stay afloat in the three-match ODI series with a win in Rajkot. With the series at stake, Kohli and Co cannot put a foot wrong if they want to force a decider.

The middle-order muddle is nothing new for India. It has stung the side time and again.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has encouraged the boys with a motivational tweet. He believed it was just an off day in the office and the blues would bounce back soon.