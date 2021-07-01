London: Both the Indian cricket teams – Men’s and Women’s – are on the tour of England. While the eves are there playing a white-ball series after losing the one-off Test, the Virat Kohli-led side is currently on a break after being hammered by New Zealand in the WTC final. The India team will soon take on England in a five-match Test series.

Former English captain Michael Vaughan, who is known for his cheeky jibes on social space, seemed to have taken another one. Vaughan took to Twitter and hailed the Indian eves for putting up a good show against their English opponents.

The second part of the tweet is where he subtly roasts the Men’s team. He mentions, it is good to see at least one Indian cricket team understanding English conditions and it is obvious which side he is talking about.

Vaughan’s tweet read: “The Indian women’s team are putting in an excellent display today Good to see at least 1 Indian cricket team can play in English conditions.”

Meanwhile, after being sent into bat, India-W were bundled out for 221, which did not look like a competitive total against the in-form hosts. India Women captain Mithali Raj again top-scored with 59, Kate Cross with five wickets for 34 was the pick of the English bowlers.

A wonderful knock by Sophia Dunkley in partnership with Katherine Brunt guide England to a five-wicket win over India in the second Women’s ODI. England now has a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

“It wasn’t a winning total. In ODIs, you need to get at least 250 to win games. We know our bowlers are good, and they kept us in the game. But yes, it was a below-par total. We did believe we had a chance, but credit goes to their batters. They batted really well. We just want to go with the best XI. Every game is important for us,” Harmanpreet Kaur said after the loss.