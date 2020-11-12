Michael Vaughan feels that Virat Kohli leaving the Australia tour after the first Test means the hosts will easily beat India in the four-match series. Kohli has been granted paternity leave as he will be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli will be part of the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour and also play the first Test in Adelaide, a day-night fixture, before returning home. <p></p> <p></p>Vaughan, a former England captain, backed Kohli's call to leave the tour but also feels that puts Australia in an advantageous position. <p></p> <p></p>"No Virat Kohli for three Tests in Australia...The right decision going to be at the birth of his first child...but it means Australia will win the series quite easily IMO .. #JustSaying," Vaughan tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">No <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> for 3 Tests in Australia .. The right decision going to be at the birth of his first child .. but it means Australia will win the series quite easily IMO .. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JustSaying?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JustSaying</a></p> <p></p> Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1326146701191733248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>It was under Kohli that India secured their maiden Test series in Australia during the 2018-19 tour with the tourists winning 2-1 . However, the hosts were missing their wo premier batsmen in Steven Smith and David Warner who were in the midst of year-long ball-tampering bans. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli was the third highest run-getter of that series behind Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. <p></p> <p></p>They are back for the upcoming tour though with Cricket Australia naming an extended 17-man squad for the four-Test series beginning December 17. <p></p> <p></p>Ajinkya Rahane, the India Test vice-captain, should lead the side in Kohli's absence but the call for Rohit Sharma to be instead leading the team have been gaining momentum. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Indian cricket team departed for the tour from Dubai on Wednesday and are the squad will reach Australia today. During the nearly two-month long tour, India will play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests in what will be their first international assignment since the coronavirus pandemic upended the cricket calendar.