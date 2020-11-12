Michael Vaughan feels that Virat Kohli leaving the Australia tour after the first Test means the hosts will easily beat India in the four-match series. Kohli has been granted paternity leave as he will be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

Kohli will be part of the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour and also play the first Test in Adelaide, a day-night fixture, before returning home.

Vaughan, a former England captain, backed Kohli’s call to leave the tour but also feels that puts Australia in an advantageous position.

“No Virat Kohli for three Tests in Australia…The right decision going to be at the birth of his first child…but it means Australia will win the series quite easily IMO .. #JustSaying,” Vaughan tweeted.

It was under Kohli that India secured their maiden Test series in Australia during the 2018-19 tour with the tourists winning 2-1 . However, the hosts were missing their wo premier batsmen in Steven Smith and David Warner who were in the midst of year-long ball-tampering bans.

Kohli was the third highest run-getter of that series behind Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

They are back for the upcoming tour though with Cricket Australia naming an extended 17-man squad for the four-Test series beginning December 17.

Ajinkya Rahane, the India Test vice-captain, should lead the side in Kohli’s absence but the call for Rohit Sharma to be instead leading the team have been gaining momentum.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team departed for the tour from Dubai on Wednesday and are the squad will reach Australia today. During the nearly two-month long tour, India will play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests in what will be their first international assignment since the coronavirus pandemic upended the cricket calendar.