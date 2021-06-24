Southampton: After India lost the inaugural World Test Championship final by eight wickets against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli suggested that the International Cricket Council should rethink their schedule and maybe fit in three Tests as that will test the character of the team. That will also give an opportunity for teams to come back in the contest.

“I am not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of one game,” Kohli at the presser.

“If it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests – which team has the ability to come back in the series or totally blow away the other team. It can’t just be pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then you suddenly you are not a good Test side anymore. I don’t believe in it,” Kohli added.

Former English captain-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan has taken an opposite stance on this and reckoned that a best of three final is logistically not possible given the packed ICC calendar year.

“Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in? Doubt it ..: Finals are one-off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver that’s what makes them so great,” Vaughan tweeted.

Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in ? Doubt it ..: Finals are one off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver that’s what makes them so great 👍 https://t.co/MhqHkp5lvH Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 24, 2021

It would be interesting to see how ICC decides to schedule the next WTC cycle.