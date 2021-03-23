Calling it a 'powerful' unit, former English captain Michael Vaughan reacted after India announced their playing XI for the first ODI against England on Tuesday in Pune. Reckoning that Rishabh Pant may have been given a breather and he would have played Suryakumar Yadav, Vaughan said India still has a good strong batting unit in place. <p></p> <p></p>"India are still powerful. But I am surprised by the team selection. Rishabh Pant has played pretty much non-stop for a long period of time. So, maybe they gave him a bit of a breather, it's not a bad thing for him. Suryakumar Yadav is who I would have played," Vaughan said. <p></p> <p></p>Vaughan said that he is surprised that SKY has not been picked as he reckons the Mumbai Indians player has the ability to adapt to the 50-over format. <p></p> <p></p>"I think it's so important that when a player comes in and sets the lights like he did, you carry on with him. I think he's such a good player, he can easily adapt to the 50-over game. So, I am surprised India have gone without Suryakumar, but it is still a powerful line-up," he added. <p></p> <p></p>For India, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna made their ODI debuts for India. India has backed KL Rahul over in-form Rishabh Pant. He will bat at No 5. <p></p> <p></p>With younger players like Shubman Gill waiting in the wings, Vaughan also said that it is a big game for Shikhar Dhawan - who opened with Rohit Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>"Look at that batting line-up, look at that expertise. Big game for Shikhar Dhawan with younger players coming in. There is no Shubman Gill playing. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, India put in to bat first are 97 for 1 in 23 overs.