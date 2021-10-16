New Delhi: It was announced on Saturday morning, according to multiple reports that former U-19 World Cup winning coach and India legend, Rahul Dravid has agreed to be the coach of the India national cricket team after the completion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Rahul Dravid lead the Indian team back in July against Sri Lanka as the 2-time ODI World Cup champions won the ODI series before losing the T20I series in the tour.

BCCI is yet to make a statement regarding the appointment but the entire social media is buzzing as the Great Wall of India will be the new boss of Virat Kohli and co.

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan in his tweet has warned the cricketing world about what the former Indian cricketer can bring to the side.

If it’s true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware ! Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

Wasim Jaffer is always known for his hilarious tweets. Former Mumbai man, once again came up with a cheeky tweet, linking the announcement to Shardul Thakur’s birthday.

Till yesterday news reports were saying Rahul Dravid was going to stay at the NCA. Yet early morning news broke of him becoming India coach. So what happened around midnight? My best guess is Lord Shardul blew candles on his birthday cake wishing to be coached by Rahul bhai 😊 Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 16, 2021

Here are some of the top reactions on twitter.

I’m delighted to see Rahul Dravid as the Indian men’s coach. But give @RaviShastriOfc credit for helping build a formidable side across all 3 formats. And the incredible fight backs at the Gabba and the Oval were on his watch! Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 16, 2021

Rahul Dravid being appointed as the Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team in simply a great news. It will be a two year contract. Dravid the Mr. Dependable had so many qualities on the field which now he can successfully teach the young ones. He has always been an inspiring figure. pic.twitter.com/9YH5Ao6okB Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 16, 2021