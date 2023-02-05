Former England captain and star cricketer Michal Vaughan has spoken out about the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from Feb 9 at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. Vaughan backed India as the potential favourites.

Vaughan is constantly active on Twitter, and when a user asked him about the potential favourites of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, he shared what he thinks. Vaughan answered that India is going to win the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India will win .. ? https://t.co/LDCYph1WLu Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 4, 2023

India currently holds the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which it won last year in Australia. India will play Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, with the first test scheduled for Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, with the first test scheduled for February 9 13 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur.

The upcoming Test series is very important for India, as it will determine India's campaign in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final. India have to win all the test matches in order to secure a place in the World Test Championship final.

Squads

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.