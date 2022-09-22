Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson Suffering From Sciatica, Uses wheelchair & Stick For Regular Work

New Delhi: Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has revealed that he is suffering from Sciatica, a nerve-impacting condition causing pain in the lower back and leg. The American boxer was seen sitting in a wheelchair and holding a stick at the Miami International airport. He recently visited Flushing Meadows to watch Serena Williams’ match in the US Open and informed everyone about his condition in recent times.

Boxing fans all over the world were concerned after seeing Mike Tyson on a wheelchair and holding onto a stick at the Miami International airport last month. He also went to a promotional event for his line of cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 in New Jersey after being spotted at the airport.

“I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk. Thank god, it’s the only health problem I have. I am splendid now. Everybody in my house is truly blessed and we are all very grateful for whatever we have,” Mike Tyson had told Newsmax TV at the start of the month.

Mike Tyson has also been a strong advocate of cannabis. It is legally allowed in the US state of California. The boxer said, “Cannabis and other plant medicines have helped me get to this point where I am who I want to be. It all comes down to your mind and your head. Your mind and head can be the worst neighbourhood in the history of the world. I feel like I am overrated. No one deserves this much love. Life is about properly using your ego. It’s important to have a good relationship with your ego. It can drive you to do great things if used correctly.”

The boxer became the youngest heavyweight champion in 1987 at the age of 20 and registered a total of 50 wins during his professional career.