Former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis has recalled the heartbreaking moment in 1992 when he missed the World Cup in Australia due to an injury. <p></p> <p></p>The fast-bolwer had to miss the showpiece event Down Under because of a stress facture in his back right before the tournament. Younis had to watch his team lift the trophy from home and he has stated it wasn't a happy moment for him. <p></p> <p></p>"That (tournament) was not the best time for me. I got injured. I broke my back, got a stress fracture in my back, just before the World Cup started," Younis said during the Cricket Badger Podcast as per Cricket Pakistan. <p></p> <p></p>"I was on tour, with the team, and in one of the warm-ups something went wrong in my back and I couldn't really walk after that World Cup for a long time. <p></p> <p></p>"That was probably the worst time because I was (at the) top of my game, I was bowling really well. And me being in the team, Pakistan were favourites to win that World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>"Pakistan still won the World Cup, but missing out on that glory, was probably a not-so-happy moment for me," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Waqar also spoke about how his teammates made him feel like he was part of the squad after their return to Pakistan with trophy. Despite that, Waqar stated he had a mixed-bag feeling, considering he couldn't play any part in team winning the prestigious cup. <p></p> <p></p>"I was very, very happy. I still remember the day they came back to Pakistan, they landed at Lahore, I was there, I was there to receive them with the chief minister of the time," Waqar recollected. <p></p> <p></p>"It was heartening as well as heart-breaking. It was a mixed feeling, but I was more happy. They recognised me that I missed out they lifted me up and put me up on the truck, and gave me all the respect and love that I missed out on. <p></p> <p></p>"I was hurting, in a way, but also it was very, very pleasing," he added. <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)