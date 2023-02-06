Mitchell Johnson Reveals One Way Australia Can Put Team India Under Pressure In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar trophy is just days away from the start. Seen as one of the biggest rvalries in world cricket, Australia have not been able to challenge India in their home conditions. The Kangaroos are yet to win a series in India since 2004, something they would like to change in the upcoming series. However, the team has been dealt with injury blows ahead of the series as star pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will miss the series opener in Nagpur.

Things won't be easy for Australia in the series but former pacer Mitchell Johnson feels that Australia can put the Rohit Sharma-led side under pressure if they manage to bat first in the series a few times and put up a decent first inning score.

"If the Aussies can bat first a couple of times early in the series, at venues which are expected to take a fair bit of spin, and get good first-innings totals on the board that will put a bit of pressure back onto India. The Aussies have taken over four spinners and while the Indians would respect Nathan Lyon's experience and Test record, they wouldn't be fearing any of them. Indian batsmen use their feet well and hit spin very correctly," Johnson wrote in his column for The West Australian.

Johnson, who was part of the demoralizing 172-run defeat to India in Nagpur in 2008, also gave an insight about the Nagpur pitch and said that he expects the pitch to be flat, adding that Nathan Lyon could be the trump card for Australia.

"Australia will play a Test in Nagpur this week for the first time since 2008, when Jason Krejza took 12 wickets. Expect a pitch that is very flat early and without any grass. There won't be much swing either and it will be very tough work for the quicks. Lyon with his ability to find extra bounce should like bowling in a Test in Nagpur for the first time," Johnson added.

The first Test is set to commence on February 9 in Nagpur.