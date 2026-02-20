Marsh, Zampa shine as Australia end disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with big win over Oman

Australia beat Oman by nine wickets, but their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign still ends in disappointment after early defeats.

Australia cricket team

Australia ended their forgettable T20 World Cup 2026 group stage on a high note, beating Oman by nine wickets in their last league match on Friday. After losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the first round, the Australians had nothing left to play for. They played well to end on a high note.

Australia chose to bowl first and ripped through Oman, dismissing them for 104 in 16.2 overs. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa led the charge with 4 for 21, while Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets each. Oman never got going, with Wasim Ali top-scoring with a patient 32 off 33 balls.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head seal fast chase

Captain Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 64 off just 33 balls with 4 sixes and 7 fours, while Travis Head blasted 32 off 19 with 6 fours. Their explosive 93-run stand saw Australia knock off the target in only 9.4 overs – the joint-fastest chase in tournament history for any score over 100.

The pair attacked from the start, hitting boundaries and sixes at will and putting the Oman bowlers under huge pressure.

Adam Zampa stars with the ball

Veteran leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the standout performer with the ball once again. His figures of 4 for 21 showed his class on a pitch that offered some turn and grip. Zampa picked up key wickets, including a skidding delivery that bowled Hammad Mirza and broke Oman’s middle order. His control and variations helped Australia keep the pressure on throughout the Oman innings.

Early blows set the tone for Oman collapse

Australia struck right from ball one when Xavier Bartlett’s sharp inswinger cleaned up Aamir Kaleem. Oman briefly fought back with boundaries from Karan Sonavale and captain Jatinder Singh, but wickets kept falling.

Nathan Ellis got one with a quick delivery that Sonavale chopped on. Bartlett then bowled Jatinder with a beauty that beat the outside edge and hit the stumps – Oman slumped to 39 for 3 in five overs.

Hammad Mirza hit a six off Cameron Green, but Zampa removed him soon after. Glenn Maxwell made up for an earlier dropped catch by grabbing two wickets to finish the Oman innings quickly.

Tough campaign ends – Calls for review grow louder

Despite this convincing win, the result does little to hide Australia’s poor showing in the tournament. Early losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka knocked them out of Super 8 contention, leading to growing calls for a full review of the team’s white-ball setup.

Australia now head home after what has been one of their most disappointing T20 World Cup campaigns in recent years.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/