Mitchell Marsh backs Australia despite ODI series loss to Bangladesh, says ‘No doubt it’s…’

The three-match ODI series was played between Australia and Bangladesh, where Bangladesh successfully defeated Australia in the series by 2-1 and registered a strong victory over the Aussies.

Mitchell Marsh backs Australia after ODI series loss to Bangladesh

After this humiliating defeat against Bangladesh in the ODI series, Australian captain and one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Mitchell Marsh backs his side, despite losing the series. Marsh backs his side to dominate Bangladesh and get the momentum in the upcoming three-match T20I series.

Mitchell Marsh acknowledged his side’s mistake in the series and admitted that the series had a difficult tour for them. However, in the T20I series, there are many experienced and better players who will make their return to the squad.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Also Read: India vs Netherlands: Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana key as Women in Blue chase another win

Mitchell Marsh names Tim David as ‘One of the best middle-order players’

Meanwhile, there’s one more player who will be back in the T20I squad as he missed his spot in the ODI series. Yes, you guessed it right, Tim David aka ‘A destruction’. Ahead of the T20I series, Mitchell Marsh praised Tim David by describing him as one of the greatest players in the middle-order in the shortest format.

“Absolutely. I think anytime you welcome, in my opinion, one of the best middle-order players in the world into your team – experienced and really confident in his ability – it’s a huge boost. We welcome him back into our side and he’s really valuable to us. So it’s great to have him back.“

“We’ve got a big changeover in personnel. The guys are really looking forward to this series,” Marsh said.

“No doubt it’s been a tough tour, but we’re going in with high hopes of winning this series and playing some really good cricket.“

“We’ve got some experienced guys coming back, no doubt. We’ve also got fresh faces and some young players who will provide great energy, and we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing against Bangladesh,” he added.

Marsh praises Bangladesh pacers for their impressive bowling performance

Not only this, despite losing the series, Mitchell Marsh applauded Bangladesh players for such a brilliant performance against them, especially Bangladesh pacers.

“I think it’s really exciting for Bangladesh cricket to have some quick bowlers. We’ve seen different conditions to what we experienced in 2021, and I think that’s great for cricket. We look forward to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. It’s a really exciting prospect for them, and we look forward to that challenge of playing against them in this format now.“

“I’ve never been here and never played at this ground, so it’s new and exciting for me too. There’s a bit of grass coverage on the wicket. It looks like a nice surface and I’m sure it’s going to provide a great and entertaining game of cricket,” Marsh said.

“They’re a well-rounded side. They’ve been playing some really good cricket of late, and that will provide us with a great challenge – one that we’ll be up for,” Marsh concluded.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on THIS star all-rounder after Afghanistan ODI, his name is…