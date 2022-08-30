New Delhi: Australia have been forced into a squad reshuffle with news that Mitchell Marsh will miss the remaining two matches of their Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe.

Marsh has succumbed to an ankle injury and will be managed by Australian staff in the hope the star all-rounder will be available for their T20I series against India in September.

The 30-year-old bowled six overs in Australia’s victory in match one of the series last Sunday, claiming the first wicket with a smart caught and bowled to dismiss Innocent Kaia, and finishing with figures of 1/22. Australia claimed ten Super League points on the path to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with the victory, and wins in the remaining matches against the tourists would likely move Aaron Finch’s side to sixth position on the table.

The top eight finishers in Cricket World Cup Super League gain automatic progression to the 2023 World Cup, with the bottom five forced to go through the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Wicket-keeper Josh Inglis replaces Marsh in the squad, and the gloveman will be eager to add to his one ODI appearance in Sri Lanka, where he fell to Maheesh Theekshana for just five at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Australia will play their second ODI against Zimbabwe in Townsville on Wednesday.

(ICC)