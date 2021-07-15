St Lucia: Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh was in top form during the fourth T20I versus West Indies on Thursday. Opting to bat first, Australia found themselves in a spot of bother when they lost Matthew Wade cheaply for four. Marsh joined Aaron Finch and the duo put on a 114-run-stand to get Australia back on track. Marsh, who has been in top form recently, hit yet another fifty. Marsh hit a brilliant 75 off 44 balls. His innings comprised off six sixes and four fours. <p></p> <p></p>That was not it, he rose to the task with the ball as well. He picked up three crucial wickets for 24 runs in his four-over spell. He picked up the wickets of Lendl Simmons and Nicolas Pooran to put Australia in the driver's seat in the match. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how Twitterverse hailed his performance: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">It might not have seemed the most natural swap 10 days back, but Mitchell Marsh might be the perfect replacement that Australia never considered before for Steve Smith at No 3 in case he does opt out of the T20 World Cup <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WIvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WIvAUS</a></p> <p></p> Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) <a href="https://twitter.com/beastieboy07/status/1415468717157146624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mitchell Marsh having a big day. Plenty of runs and now 3-24 with the ball. West Indies 5-134 need 56 off 23 balls to win. I'm declaring Australia are home in this one!! &#x1f631;&#x1f631;</p> <p></p> Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilGould15/status/1415503431104565248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mitchell Marsh having a dream tour&#x2763;&#xfe0f;, but not in the ways of winning...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Australia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Australia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WIvsAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WIvsAUS</a></p> <p></p> Dharun_PB (@obscured_) <a href="https://twitter.com/obscured_/status/1415505626172575748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Australia is getting carried by Mitchell Marsh...what has the world come to &#x1f62d; <p></p> <p></p>Good to see Starc bowl well in last two games though!</p> <p></p> Don Mateo (@DonMateo_X13) <a href="https://twitter.com/DonMateo_X13/status/1415510017067786241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Eventually, Australia edged the hosts by four runs. <p></p> <p></p>Marsh became just the second Australian to log three scores of 50+ in a single bilateral men's T20I series (also David Warner); no player from any team has ever hit more than three.