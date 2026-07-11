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Mitchell Santner backs Jacob Duffy to lead New Zealand’s pace attack against West Indies

Mitchell Santner has backed Jacob Duffy to lead New Zealand's pace attack in the ODI series against the West Indies, with senior fast bowlers rested and workload management expected to play a key role throughout the five-match tour.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 11, 2026, 02:26 PM IST

Published On Jul 11, 2026, 02:26 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 11, 2026, 02:26 PM IST

Mitchell Santner backs Jacob Duffy to lead NZ pace attack

Mitchell Santner backs Jacob Duffy to lead NZ pace attack

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has backed Jacob Duffy to step up as the ‘main man’ of the Black Capsâ€™ pace attack during the upcoming five-match ODI series against the West Indies, saying the experienced seamer has earned the opportunity to lead a youthful bowling group.

Jacob Duffy set to lead New Zealand’s pace attack against Zimbabwe

With first-choice quicks Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke and Kyle Jamieson rested following recent Test commitments and Ben Sears ruled out through injury, Duffy will enter the series as New Zealand’s senior pace option.

We’ve obviously seen how good he is for the last few years. He’s taken his opportunities, but now he’s the front man in this bowling unit. There are a couple of younger guys around him, so he’s going to be the main man here,” Santner said ahead of the match.

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The 31-year-old returns to the ODI squad after missing New Zealand’s Test tour of England on paternity leave. The tourists’ pace attack for the series also includes Nathan Smith, Kristian Clarke, uncapped Matt Fisher and Ben Lister, who was called into the squad as Sears’ replacement.

Duffy last featured for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, where he claimed nine wickets in six matches. He also enjoyed a remarkable 2025 in international cricket, breaking New Zealand great Richard Hadlee’s record for the most wickets in a calendar year with 81 scalps.

Santner stresses workload management ahead of five-match ODI series

In ODIs, Duffy has taken 35 wickets at an average of 24.25, with his last appearance in the format coming against the West Indies in November 2025.

With five ODIs scheduled in a short period and the Caribbean conditions expected to test the bowlers, Santner said workload management would be crucial throughout the series.

He’s obviously excited to play after a bit of time at home. We’ve got five games in a short amount of time, and that’s going to be part of it as well, managing the workload of bowlers and seeing how they pull up after games. It can be sticky and hot here and take a bit out of you, so it could be a squad effort,” Santner said.

New Zealand will play the opening three ODIs at Providence Stadium in Guyana on July 11, 13 and 15 before travelling to Barbados for the final two matches at Kensington Oval on July 19 and 21.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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