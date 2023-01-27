Mitchell Santner Feels He Is Similar To MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming
Santner also shared his thoughts and experience on working with MS Dhoni as well as former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming.
"I guess the way ODI cricket is going at the moment with high scores, you know, it's not too different from T20." So, if we bank the experiences in T20 cricket this year, they will be similar to what we got in the one-day series, where we saw some high scores and good hitting.
"I guess trying to bank those experiences from that series, yes, we obviously lost 3-0, but we showed glimpses in games that we want to take forward in this series."
On being asked if he would continue to be calm under pressure while leading the side in India, Santner replied by saying: "Yeah, I guess that's my nature, and it has been like that for a little while now."
"But obviously, there's also a bit more nerves now, and it's very exciting to captain another series in India it doesn't get much better than that." So, I'm definitely looking forward to it, and it's going to be a challenge, no doubt.
Also Read
- Mitchell Santner Feels He Is Similar To MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming
- New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st T20I, At JSCA Stadium Complex, Ranchi
- IND Vs NZ ODI: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Fans' 'Sara' Chants Goes Viral
- I Played Only 12 ODIs In Three Years: Annoyed Rohit Slams Broadcasters For Showing Intriguing Stat
- India Moves To No 1 In ICC ODI Rankings After 3-0 Win Over New Zealand
Also Read More News ›
- Mitchell Santner Feels He Is Similar To MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming
- New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st T20I, At JSCA Stadium Complex, Ranchi
- IND Vs NZ ODI: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Fans' 'Sara' Chants Goes Viral
- I Played Only 12 ODIs In Three Years: Annoyed Rohit Slams Broadcasters For Showing Intriguing Stat
- India Moves To No 1 In ICC ODI Rankings After 3-0 Win Over New Zealand
COMMENTS