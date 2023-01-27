Mitchell Santner Feels He Is Similar To MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming

After suffering a major defeat in the ODI series, New Zealand will face India in the first T20I at Ranchi. All-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead the Blackcaps in the T20 series against India.

The 30-year-old opened up with the media at the JSCA sports complex prior to the 1st T20. Santner also shared his thoughts and experience on working with MS Dhoni as well as former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming. Santner has worked with Dhoni and Fleming while playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

you look at both of them (Dhoni and Fleming), they're both very calm and very level-headed, which I like as I feel I'm similar in that respect." Working under and alongside MSD has been a pretty cool experience for a few years now

Santner said, "If

He also added, "I guess it's nice to be back at his home ground as well." And Flem (Fleming) he's the same, very level-headed, and keeps it pretty relaxed, and that's what we try to do in this set-up as well.

He also discussed the series loss to India and the lessons he learned from it.

"I guess the way ODI cricket is going at the moment with high scores, you know, it's not too different from T20." So, if we bank the experiences in T20 cricket this year, they will be similar to what we got in the one-day series, where we saw some high scores and good hitting.

"I guess trying to bank those experiences from that series, yes, we obviously lost 3-0, but we showed glimpses in games that we want to take forward in this series."

On being asked if he would continue to be calm under pressure while leading the side in India, Santner replied by saying: "Yeah, I guess that's my nature, and it has been like that for a little while now."

"But obviously, there's also a bit more nerves now, and it's very exciting to captain another series in India it doesn't get much better than that." So, I'm definitely looking forward to it, and it's going to be a challenge, no doubt.