New Delhi: The upcoming India vs Australia Test series is very important for both teams in context of the World Test Championship. India need a win in the series to go through the final. Australia, on the other hand, have almost sealed a berth in the summit clash. However, they are not through yet and cannot take things for granted. A 4-0 loss to India will get their percentage down below 60 and things could get tricky for them.

The Kangaroos have been dealt with a big blow ahead of the series as star pacer Mitchell Starc is all set to miss the series opener. Starc is recovering from the finger injury

he picked up in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

“That’s probably likely (I will miss the first Test),” Starc told AAP at the launch of Amazon Prime’s The Test documentary.

“We’ll see how we’re placed at the end of the month.

“Hopefully I am there for the second Test if they want to play me. Maybe I can make some footmarks for Gazza (Lyon) or something. We’ll see how the finger is.”

Meanwhile, all-rounder Cameron Green is also likely to miss the first Test in Nagpur. Green also suffered a broken finger in the Boxing Day test. The absence of these two fast bowlers means that Jos Hazlewood is almost certain to play the first Test.

“No qualms picking (Hazlewood), you know what you’re going to get and it is quality,” captain Cummins said.

“Getting four or five wickets on that wicket. Every time he bowled he looked threatening.”

The Test series is set to get underway on February 9 in Nagpur.