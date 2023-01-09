<strong>New Delhi:</strong> The upcoming India vs Australia Test series is very important for both teams in context of the World Test Championship. India need a win in the series to go through the final. Australia, on the other hand, have almost sealed a berth in the summit clash. However, they are not through yet and cannot take things for granted. A 4-0 loss to India will get their percentage down below 60 and things could get tricky for them. <p></p> <p></p>The Kangaroos have been dealt with a big blow ahead of the series as star pacer Mitchell Starc is all set to miss the series opener. Starc is recovering from the finger injury <p></p>he picked up in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. <p></p> <p></p>"That's probably likely (I will miss the first Test)," Starc told AAP at the launch of Amazon Prime's The Test documentary. <p></p> <p></p>"We'll see how we're placed at the end of the month. <p></p> <p></p>"Hopefully I am there for the second Test if they want to play me. Maybe I can make some footmarks for Gazza (Lyon) or something. We'll see how the finger is." <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, all-rounder Cameron Green is also likely to miss the first Test in Nagpur. Green also suffered a broken finger in the Boxing Day test. The absence of these two fast bowlers means that Jos Hazlewood is almost certain to play the first Test. <p></p> <p></p>"No qualms picking (Hazlewood), you know what you're going to get and it is quality," captain Cummins said. <p></p> <p></p>"Getting four or five wickets on that wicket. Every time he bowled he looked threatening." <p></p> <p></p>The Test series is set to get underway on February 9 in Nagpur.