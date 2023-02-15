Mitchell Starc Likely To Play Second Border-Gavaskar Test In Delhi
New Delhi: Australia are likely to receive a big boost ahead of Australia's second test against India in Delhi as star pacer Mitchell Starc is set to feature for the visitors in the crucial game. "I'd like to be a little further down the road," Starc told reporters as quoted by foxsoports.com.au "Still a good chance so it'll come down to how it reacts by the end of (Wednesday), how the medical staff see it, how the selectors and Pat (Cummins) and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) feel about it as well. "I'll do everything I can to be fully available for selection, then it's a discussion for the rest of the group involved." While Starc is likely to feature, there is a big doubt about all-rounder Cameron Green. Meanwhile, Starc said that he feels that conditions won't change much in Delhi. "Obviously a challenge of a week but we move onto the second Test and it presents a new challenge. I'm not sure we'll see conditions change too much from last week with how the guys have discussed it. I think judging on the last couple of days the wickets out the back are similar in many ways to what the centre is."
