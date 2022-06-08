Mithali Raj Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Veteran India batter Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. The Indian legend had a career that lasted over two decades where she broke numerous cricket records. Mithali posted a long note on Twitter and thanked her fans for their support.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

“I set out as a little girl on the journeyto wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life,” Mithali tweeted.

‘Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end,” the tweet read.

“Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket,” she further added.