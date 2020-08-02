MKCC vs HSC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Malmo Kings Cricket Club vs Helsingborg Sports Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Malmo 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MKCC vs HSC at Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo: In the first match of newly-started ECS T10-Malmo 2020 competition, Malmo Kings Cricket Club will take on Helsingborg Royals Sports Club in the tournament opener at Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo, Sweden. The ECS T10 Malmo 2020 MKCC vs HSC match will begin at 1 PM IST – August 3. You can check here ECS Malmo T10 Match 1 MKCC vs HSC Dream11 Prediction and Dream11 Team Fantasy Tips here. A total of ten teams are participating, which have been categorised into two groups of five teams each. The teams Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club comes under Group A whereas, the teams like Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club comes under Group B.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Malmo 2020 match toss between Malmo Kings Cricket Club and Helsingborg Sports Club will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo, Sweden.

Wicketkeeper: Madhan Raman

Batsmen: Jahandad Mushtaq, Phani Kompella, Abinash Panda (VC)

All-Rounders: Zain Muzaffar, Pasal J Mohammad (C), Khaled Safi, Rohit Sapro

Bowlers: Zahid Aslam, Rahim Safi, Prabhu Ramakrishnan

MKCC vs HSC Probable Playing XIs

MKCC: Shahid Aslam (wk), Mohammad Tariq Safi, Bilal Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Pasal Mohammad.

HSC: Madhan Prabu Raman (wk), Davinder Singh, Abinash Panda, Phani Pramod Kompella, Rohit Saproo, Sachin Shetty, Prasanjit Behera, Santosh Marathe, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri.

MKCC vs HSC Squads

Malmo Kings Cricket Club (MKCC): Shahid Aslam, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Bilal Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Pasal Mohammad, Khaled Safi, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Sedik Sahak, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Rahim Safi.

Helsingborg Sports Club (HSC): Madhan Prabu Raman, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Satish Kunjir, Phani Pramod Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Davinder Singh, Rohit Saproo, Sachin Shetty, Prasanjit Behera, Santosh Marathe, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Arulpraksh Madhu.

