MLD vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket

MLD vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Maldives v Qatar at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman 11:00 AM IST:

Qatar will host the Maldives in the ACC Western Region T20 2020 opener on Sunday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman. Both sides have promising players and would look to get off to a winning start.

TOSS – The toss between Maldives v Qatar will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

MLD vs QAT My Dream11 Team

WK Hassan-Rasheed

BAT M Rishwan, Kamran-Khan, M Tanveer, F Javed

ALL H Ibrahim, A Nasif, T Sajjab

BOW M Nadeem, M Shah, N Sarwar

SQUADS

Maldives

M Rizlan, I Liyanage, M Tanveer, Kamran-Khan, F Javed, Z Ibrahim, O Ahmed, S Arshad, D Patel, T Sajjad, K Shehzad, A Malik, I Hussain Chaudhary, N Sarwar, M Nadeem, G Buddika, M Shah, I Ashraf

Qatar

Hassan Rasheed, M Azzam, M Rishwan, I Nazuwan Badheeu, I Sadoof, T Ruwan, H Ibrahim, A Nasif, N Cooray, L Shafeeq, A Mauroof, I Rizan, I Raid, C Amrawickram.

