<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>MNR vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction, Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>MNR vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction, Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 32, At Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Prediction MNR VS OVI 2022: Best players list of MNR vs OVI, Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Player List, Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Manchester Originals &amp; Oval Invincibles will take place at 10:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 11:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>MNR vs OVI My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Rossington, Philip Salt, Tristian Stubbs, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sam Curran (vc), Sam Billings, Turner, Joshua Little, Peter Hatzoglou, Fred Klaassen, Patrick Brown. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>MNR vs OVI Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Manchester Originals:</strong> Phillip Salt, Laurie Evans (c), W Madsen, Tristian Stubbs, P Walter, Turner, Lammonby, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson, Joshua Little. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Oval Invincibles:</strong> Will Jacks, Jordon Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings (c), Hilton Cartwright, Peter Hatzoglou, Matt Milnes, Nathan Sowter, Patrick Brown.