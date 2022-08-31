MNR vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction, Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles

MNR vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction, Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 32, At Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

TOSS: The match toss between Manchester Originals & Oval Invincibles will take place at 10:30 PM IST

Start Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

MNR vs OVI My Dream11 Team

Rossington, Philip Salt, Tristian Stubbs, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sam Curran (vc), Sam Billings, Turner, Joshua Little, Peter Hatzoglou, Fred Klaassen, Patrick Brown.

MNR vs OVI Probable XI

Manchester Originals: Phillip Salt, Laurie Evans (c), W Madsen, Tristian Stubbs, P Walter, Turner, Lammonby, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson, Joshua Little.

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Jordon Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings (c), Hilton Cartwright, Peter Hatzoglou, Matt Milnes, Nathan Sowter, Patrick Brown.