MNR vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 11, At Old Trafford, Manchester

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 11, Old Trafford, Manchester

TOSS: The match toss between Manchester Originals & Trent Rockets will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 07:00 PM IST and 02:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

MNR vs TRT My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler(c), Alex Hales (vc), Wayne Madsen, Triston Stubbs, Dawid Malan, Andre Russell (vc), Luke Gregory, Daniel Sams, Matt Parkinson, Fred Klaassen, Luke Fletcher.

MNR vs TRT Probable XI

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c), Philip Salt (wk), Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Paul Walter, Andre Russell, Triston Stubbs, Sean Abbott, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Matt Parkinson.

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Joe Root, Colin Munro, Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Tabraiz Shamsi.