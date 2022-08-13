MNR vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 11, At Old Trafford, Manchester

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>MNR vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>MNR vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 11, Old Trafford, Manchester</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Prediction MNR VS TRT 2022: Best players list of MNR vs TRT, Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Player List, Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Manchester Originals &amp; Trent Rockets will take place at 6:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 07:00 PM IST and 02:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Old Trafford, Manchester <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>MNR vs TRT My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Jos Buttler(c), Alex Hales (vc), Wayne Madsen, Triston Stubbs, Dawid Malan, Andre Russell (vc), Luke Gregory, Daniel Sams, Matt Parkinson, Fred Klaassen, Luke Fletcher. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>MNR vs TRT Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Manchester Originals:</strong> Jos Buttler (c), Philip Salt (wk), Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Paul Walter, Andre Russell, Triston Stubbs, Sean Abbott, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Matt Parkinson. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Trent Rockets:</strong> Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Joe Root, Colin Munro, Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Tabraiz Shamsi.