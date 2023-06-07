Moeen had announced retirement from Test cricket in 202i. However, after speaking with England Test captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum, and Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Rob Key, he reconsidered his decision and came out of retirement. He will be replacing Jack Leach in the squad, who has been ruled out from the five-match series due to a low back stress fracture

New Delhi: England's star allrounder Moeen Ali has decided to reverse his retirement from red-ball cricket and has joined the Three-Lions squad for the upcoming Ashes 2023 series against arch-rivals Australia starting from June 16 at Edgbaston.

The 35-year-old will also celebrate his 36th birthday on June 16, when the Edgbaston Test starts. Moeen Ali got a lot of experience as he has played 64 Test matches and has scored 2914 runs. He also got 195 Test Scalps in front of his name.

Rob Key Addresses Moeen Ali's Return To Squad

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, said "We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign."

"We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign," he added.

England's Ashes squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.