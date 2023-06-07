Advertisement

Moeen Ali Comes Out Of Retirement, Added To England's Ashes Squad

England's star all-rounder has decided to come out of test cricket retirement and has joined the squad for the upcoming Ashes series

Moeen Ali Comes Out Of Retirement, Added To England's Ashes Squad
Updated: June 7, 2023 1:48 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: England's star allrounder Moeen Ali has decided to reverse his retirement from red-ball cricket and has joined the Three-Lions squad for the upcoming Ashes 2023 series against arch-rivals Australia starting from June 16 at Edgbaston.

Moeen had announced retirement from Test cricket in 202i. However, after speaking with England Test captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum, and Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Rob Key, he reconsidered his decision and came out of retirement. He will be replacing Jack Leach in the squad, who has been ruled out from the five-match series due to a low back stress fracture

The 35-year-old will also celebrate his 36th birthday on June 16, when the Edgbaston Test starts. Moeen Ali got a lot of experience as he has played 64 Test matches and has scored 2914 runs. He also got 195 Test Scalps in front of his name.

Rob Key Addresses Moeen Ali's Return To Squad

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, said "We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign."

"We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign," he added.

England's Ashes squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Moeen Ali Comes Out Of Retirement, Added To England's Ashes Squad
Ashes 2023: England Announce Squad For First Two Tests Vs Australia | Check Full Squad
Emotional But Excited Alyssa Healy Gears Up For Ashes Challenge
'Proud To Play For The Best Franchise': Moeen Ali Shares CSK Fans' Video Of Ahmedabad Ahead of IPL Final Against GT
'I Felt Like We Left Something Behind In 2019', Says Pat Cummins Ahead Of 2023 Ashes Challenge
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Moeen Ali Comes Out Of Retirement, Added To England's Ashes Squad

Moeen Ali Comes Out Of Retirement, Added To England's Ashes ...

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs AFG 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and U...

LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Cricket Live Score: Ashwin Likely To Get Dropped

LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Cricket Live Score: Ash...

WTC Final 2023: “Australian team going to be very very competitive” says Sachin Tendulkar - Watch Video

WTC Final 2023: “Australian team going to be very very compe...

Did Rohit Sharma Donate 15 Crores To Odisha Train Accident Victims?

Did Rohit Sharma Donate 15 Crores To Odisha Train Accident V...

Advertisement