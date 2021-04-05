Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan quashed all the reports that English all-rounder Moeen Ali had requested for the logo from his match jersey removed. Viswanathan said there is 'no truth' to all the media reports making the rounds. <p></p> <p></p>"No truth (in media reports)," CSK CEO told India Today. <p></p> <p></p>Reports that the English cricketer had made a request for the removal of an alcohol brand from his jersey had surfaced. Being a Muslim for whom alcohol is prohibited, Ali has never in the past sported alcohol logos in his national jersey or any domestic equivalent. <p></p> <p></p>The Englishman was bought onboard by CSK for a whopping Rs 7 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore in the mini-auction held earlier in the year. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;