Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan quashed all the reports that English all-rounder Moeen Ali had requested for the logo from his match jersey removed. Viswanathan said there is ‘no truth’ to all the media reports making the rounds.

“No truth (in media reports),” CSK CEO told India Today.

Reports that the English cricketer had made a request for the removal of an alcohol brand from his jersey had surfaced. Being a Muslim for whom alcohol is prohibited, Ali has never in the past sported alcohol logos in his national jersey or any domestic equivalent.

The Englishman was bought onboard by CSK for a whopping Rs 7 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore in the mini-auction held earlier in the year.