Moeen Ali reverses his domestic retirement, joins THIS county cricket club

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali reverses his domestic retirement to join a county cricket club. Take a look and find out.

(Image credit- X)

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced on Wednesday that former England all-rounder Moeen Ali reversed his domestic retirement to sign a Blast-only contract for the 2026 season, with an option to extend into 2027.

Moeen Ali’s career stats

Moeen, a two-time IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings, also led Worcestershire to their first Blast victory in 2018 and captained Birmingham Phoenix to the final of the inaugural Hundred tournament. He has established himself as one of the most successful white-ball cricketers of his generation in domestic and franchise competitions worldwide.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

In 420 career T20 matches so far, he has accumulated 7,792 runs and claimed 271 wickets. His top score is 121 not out in the Vitality Blast. An essential part of England’s influential limited-overs teams, he has won two World Cups. In 92 T20 Internationals, he has taken 51 wickets and scored 1,229 runs, including seven half-centuries.

Moeen Ali’s statement after joining Yorkshire County Cricket Club

”I’m delighted to be joining Yorkshire for the Blast. It’s a huge club with a proud history, but what really appeals to me is where the team is heading. There’s a lot of talent in the squad and the chance to work with Anthony and help push the group forward is exciting for me. I’ve always loved playing at Headingley – the wicket, the atmosphere and the supporters make it a special place. This feels like a fresh challenge and I’m arriving hungry for it. I want to bring my experience, enjoy my cricket and help Yorkshire compete,” Moeen said in a statement released by the club.

Yorkshire are yet to win the Blast title and ended eighth out of nine teams in the North Group last year. The club lost Dawid Malan to Gloucestershire and Jordan Thompson to Warwickshire during the off-season but added Australians Sam Whiteman and Andrew Tye as local players and signed overseas players Naveen-ul-Haq and Logan van Beek.

Gavin Hamilton Yorkshire General Manager’s statement on Moeen

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, believes that the signing highlights the Club’s goals and future ambitions.

”Moeen is a world-class all-rounder whose influence extends well beyond his on-field ability. His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our T20 side and build a team capable of challenging consistently in the Blast. He will bring presence to the dressing room, and his arrival will be positive for the wider club and for cricket in Yorkshire.

TRENDING NOW

“His decision to join Yorkshire reflects the direction of travel at the Club and the environment we are building. We’re excited about what Moeen will bring, not just in performances, but in setting standards and helping drive the group forward,” he said.

With IANS Inputs.