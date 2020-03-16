Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir on Monday broke silence over his decision to retire from Test cricket last year in July saying ”what do I have to prove”.

The left-arm pacer retired at the age of 27 and his decision did not go down well with former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram, who felt it was not the right thing to do as the national team had to tour Australia without a premier fast bowler later that year.

“Everyone has their opinion. I know my body the best. I felt my body was getting overloaded. I couldn’t manage. To prolong my career, I had to take the decision, which was supported by my family. I am feeling much better and the results are visible,” Amir was quoted as saying in The National.

The pacer had by then already spent five years away from cricket due to the spot-fixing scandal in which he got himself involved in a decade ago in England.

Currently, he is playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Karachi Kings. In nine matches, he has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 7.52. Though he went wicketless in the last two games, Amir still remains to be one of the top bowlers for the franchise.

Amir, who believes his actions will prove everything, will lead the Kings pace attack in the semi-finals where they face Lahore Qalandars on March 17.

“What do I have to prove? Performances prove everything. As a professional, whatever opportunities you get, you avail them. Right now, PSL is my focus. I want to enjoy it and perform well. World Cup is a long way away. That’s five-six months away. Now it’s all about PSL,” he added.

In 36 Tests he played for Pakistan, he picked up 119 wickets at an average of 30.5.